WhatsApp Ends Free Service on Google Drive; Users to Pay for Additional Storage

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. From making video calls with friends to exchanging messages with colleagues, WhatsApp has continually improved the user experience adding numerous tools and functionalities.

However, this time it’s not WhatsApp’s fault, but rather Google’s. Previously, WhatsApp took advantage of Google Drive’s free storage to store users’ backups. These backups, which are typically created overnight when the phone is not in use, store conversations, files, and other content for easy recovery in case of deletion or device change.

Unfortunately, Google has changed its policy regarding WhatsApp backups on Drive. Previously, this storage did not count towards Google Drive’s free limit of 15GB. But now, when backups exceed 15GB, users will have to pay for additional storage.

Google is expected to implement this policy change for WhatsApp backups the end of 2023, although most users will experience this change in the first half of 2024. WhatsApp will notify users at least 30 days in advance to ensure they are aware of these changes.

It’s important to note that this change only affects Android users, as Apple users already face a similar limitation with their 5GB free cloud storage and need to pay for additional space if needed.

FAQ:

1. Does this change affect all WhatsApp users?

No, this change only affects Android users. Apple users already face limitations with their free cloud storage.

2. When will this policy change take effect?

Google plans to implement this change the end of 2023, with most users experiencing it in the first half of 2024.

3. Will users be notified of these changes?

Yes, WhatsApp will notify users at least 30 days in advance to ensure they are aware of the policy change.

4. Can users still create backups on WhatsApp?

Yes, creating backups on WhatsApp is optional and not mandatory. Users can still choose to create backups following the provided steps in the article.

5. What options are available for WhatsApp backups?

WhatsApp backup settings offer various options, including end-to-end encryption, backup frequency (never, daily, weekly, monthly), selecting the storage account, and choosing to include videos in the backup (by default, only conversations, documents, and photos are saved due to space limitations).

In other news, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced Meta AI, a conversational assistant designed to integrate with various applications, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Ray-Ban Meta glasses. This AI-powered assistant aims to enhance text conversations within these platforms and devices.

In the latest WhatsApp update (version 2.23.24.26) available through the Google Play beta program, a new shortcut or button for AI-based chats has been added. This button appears above the “New Chat” button in the main conversation list, providing users with easy access to AI-driven chats.