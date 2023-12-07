TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Powerful Language Model to Rival Google’s Gemini

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is set to launch a large language model (LLM) that it claims is even more powerful than Google’s Gemini. Quanquan Gu, director of AI Research at ByteDance, stated that they are expecting a super-strong model that will surpass Gemini in terms of capability. This announcement comes as Google tries to make progress in the AI race after being on the backfoot against OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2023.

Google’s Gemini has already garnered attention and admiration in AI benchmarks. However, ByteDance’s confident claims signal that the competition between these two tech giants is intensifying. The benchmark comparison included Gemini’s Ultra and Pro versions against OpenAI’s GPT-4 and GPT-3.5, as well as other models Meta Platforms Inc. and Anthropic.

While Google showcased the Ultra version of Gemini in a pre-recorded video, it won’t be available until 2024. Initially, Google plans to make it accessible to select customers, developers, partners, and experts for early experimentation and feedback. However, there is no confirmation of Gemini Ultra’s availability to end users in 2024.

It is clear that the AI arms race is heating up, and both Google and ByteDance are feeling the pressure to develop more advanced models. ByteDance has previously showcased its AI-powered chatbots, and now, with the imminent launch of its large language model, it appears that the company has made significant progress.

As the competition continues to unfold, the tech industry eagerly awaits the developments from both companies. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, who is seeking to boost the morale of Googlers, will be hoping for rapid advancements in the AI field. Meanwhile, ByteDance aims to establish its presence in the AI market with a model that can potentially outperform Gemini.

