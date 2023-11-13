New Article: Google Takes Legal Action Against Scammers Exploiting AI Hype

Google is taking a stand against scammers who are capitalizing on the excitement surrounding generative AI technology to deceive unsuspecting users into downloading malware. In an effort to combat this fraudulent activity, the tech giant has filed a lawsuit against the perpetrators, believed to be based in Vietnam.

According to Google, these scammers have been creating social media pages and running advertisements that encourage users to “download” Google’s generative AI service called Bard. However, instead of unlocking a powerful AI tool, users unknowingly expose themselves to malicious software that steals their social media credentials.

The lawsuit emphasizes that these scammers have been deceitfully using Google trademarks, such as Google, Google AI, and Bard, to entice victims into downloading the malware onto their computers. To reach a wider audience, the scammers have even resorted to promoting their fraudulent posts on platforms like Facebook.

This incident serves as a reminder of how emerging technologies can be exploited malicious actors. Drawing parallels to crypto scams, the lawsuit highlights the importance of user awareness and caution when engaging with new technologies. Google is keen to emphasize that Bard is, in fact, freely available at bard.google.com and does not require any downloads.

Google has already taken action submitting approximately 300 takedown requests in response to these scams. However, the company is now seeking further measures to prevent the scammers from establishing future malicious domains and to disable their operations with US domain registrars.

In a blog post, Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google’s general counsel, expressed the significance of legal action in combatting such scams. Lawsuits not only establish legal precedents but also disrupt the tools used scammers and increase the consequences faced these bad actors.

As Google fights back against these scammers, they aim to safeguard users from falling victim to deceptive practices, while also raising awareness about the risks posed exploiting the hype surrounding AI technologies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is generative AI?

A: Generative AI refers to a class of AI models and algorithms that can generate new, original content based on existing data input. These models have applications in various fields, such as art, music, and text generation.

Q: How can scammers exploit generative AI hype?

A: Scammers take advantage of the buzz and curiosity surrounding generative AI creating deceptive advertisements or social media posts that appear to offer access to these new technologies. They trick users into downloading malware or handing over sensitive information.

Q: How can users protect themselves from such scams?

A: It is crucial to exercise caution and skepticism when encountering enticing offers or downloads related to new technologies. Always verify the authenticity of the source, double-check official websites for legitimate services, and be cautious about sharing personal information. Additionally, keeping antivirus software up-to-date is recommended to detect and block potential malware threats.

Source: This article is based on information from Google’s official blog post.