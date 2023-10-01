How to Use WhatsApp for More Than Just Chatting

WhatsApp is a popular app that is used millions of people for chatting. But did you know that you can use WhatsApp for more than just chatting? If you often forget to keep important files organized or can’t remember certain information, WhatsApp can be a useful tool for you.

Instead of using Google Drive, you can use WhatsApp to keep track of important files. This way, you can easily access and organize your work files through the app.

WhatsApp can also be used to send yourself reminders. If you have important dates to remember or need to keep track of certain tasks, you can send yourself a message on WhatsApp and save it for later.

Furthermore, WhatsApp allows you to search for your own number. If you have saved your phone number under your own name on your device, you can search for yourself on WhatsApp and find your contact under the name “Me.”

By clicking on the chat box, you can send yourself messages just like you would with any other contact. This allows you to send important work files or type out any information that you need to remember.

In conclusion, WhatsApp can be a versatile tool that goes beyond just chatting. It can help you stay organized, remind yourself of important tasks, and easily access important files. Next time you use WhatsApp, consider using it for more than just messages.

