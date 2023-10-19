Google Commits $8 Million in Grants for Relief Efforts in Israel and Gaza

Google has pledged $8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to provide relief to civilians affected the conflict in Israel and Gaza. CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google employees raised over $1 million and an additional $1 million was donated through search ads to support nonprofits.

Part of the funding, $3 million, will be allocated to aid organizations assisting people in Gaza, including Save the Children. This funding will help provide essential supplies such as food, shelter, and psychological support.

In addition to financial support, Google is focused on countering disinformation, hate speech, and graphic or terrorist content. The company aims to leverage its products to aid relief efforts, employing language capabilities for emergency translations, dubbing, and localization of Google content. This support will assist users, businesses, and non-governmental organizations during this crisis.

Google has also implemented its Palestine Launchpad program, a capacity-building initiative to enhance the digital skills of Palestinian graduates, app developers, and tech entrepreneurs. The program, co-designed with educational organization Udacity and Spark, aims to help 3,500 Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem providing skills and job opportunities.

As the conflict continues, Google remains in contact with its partners in Gaza and program participants to provide support to those who have been impacted and displaced. The company plans to offer additional support in the coming weeks, recognizing the need for ongoing assistance during this crisis.

Pichai emphasized the importance of standing Google employees and the shared mission and values within the company, especially during times of division and pain caused global events.

