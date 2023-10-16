Google Releases Framework for Protecting Children and Teens Online

Google has responded to congressional child online safety proposals unveiling its own policy framework to protect children and teens online. The company is urging lawmakers to reconsider certain provisions, such as age-verification technology. In a blog post, Google released its “Legislative Framework to Protect Children and Teens Online,” highlighting its concerns about proposals like the Kids Online Safety Act. This act aims to safeguard children from harmful content on the internet.

Google’s framework rejects the idea of platforms being required to verify the age of users. It argues against measures that would force users to submit government IDs for online access and consent laws that restrict access to helpful information for vulnerable teens. Instead, Google suggests implementing legislative models that focus on age-appropriate design principles. Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, emphasized the need to balance safety and privacy with access to enriching experiences for children and teens.

Lawmakers such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Ed Markey have called on tech companies to stop targeting ads to kids. In its framework, Google states that platforms should ban targeted ads for individuals under 18. This aligns with state legislatures’ efforts to pass laws regulating how minors interact with the internet. Some states have gone as far as requiring age verification on websites to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content.

YouTube, which is owned Google, also published its own set of principles for protecting children. The platform highlighted its commitment to not serving personalized ads to kids and providing parental controls. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan emphasized the importance of providing a safe online experience for families worldwide and ensuring that children and teenagers have equal access to the opportunities the internet offers.

In conclusion, Google’s release of its legislative framework and YouTube’s principles demonstrate the company’s commitment to protecting children and teens online. By addressing concerns about age verification and targeted advertising, Google is contributing to the ongoing discussions surrounding child online safety.

Definitions:

1. Age-verification tech: Technology that verifies the age of users accessing online platforms.

2. Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA): A bill aimed at protecting children from harmful content on the internet.

3. Legislative models: Frameworks or guidelines for creating laws and regulations.

4. Targeted ads: Advertisements tailored to specific individuals based on their preferences, demographic information, or behavior.

Sources:

– Source article: The Verge