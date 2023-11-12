Fair Compensation for News Content: A Global Movement

Governments around the world are increasingly pressuring technology giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google to pay for the valuable news content they distribute on their platforms. This global movement stems from the recognition that news outlets invest significant resources in producing quality journalism and information, which in turn adds value to the products and services of these tech companies.

Australia spearheaded this movement with the implementation of the News Media Bargaining Code in 2021, followed Canada’s passage of a similar law known as C-18. Numerous other countries are also considering enacting similar legislation to ensure fair compensation for news publishers. In the United States, efforts to address this issue are underway with the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act and California’s Journalism Preservation Act.

In response to these demands, Meta and Google have taken opposing stances. While Meta has removed news from its services in Canada and Google plans to do the same, they have also entered into undisclosed payment agreements with publishers in certain jurisdictions. However, according to anecdotal evidence from publishers, these payments are often meager, highlighting a clear power imbalance between tech giants and newsrooms already operating on thin margins.

A recent working paper co-authored Anya Schiffrin, Dr. Patrick Holder, Dr. Haris Tabakovic, and Haaris Mateen illuminates the need for greater transparency in determining the value of news content. Their analysis focuses on the value of news for US media and estimates a fair payment from Google and Meta to news outlets. Through revenue splitting, the study conservatively estimates that Google owes $10-12 billion per year, while Facebook owes $1.9 billion annually.

Importantly, the study emphasizes that fair compensation from tech platforms alone will not single-handedly save journalism. Countries like Canada and Australia have implemented additional programs and funds to support a healthy news ecosystem. Therefore, it is crucial that initiatives beyond platform payments are established globally to support journalism and news literacy.

Through this ongoing global movement, governments, news publishers, and tech companies can work towards a fair and standardized method of compensating news outlets for their invaluable content. Transparency and equitable revenue sharing are essential to ensure a sustainable future for journalism in the digital age.

