Valuing News Content: A Fair Exchange of Value

In a new research paper published today, Dr. Patrick Holder, Dr. Haris Tabakovic, Dr. Haaris Mateen, and Dr. Anya Schiffrin estimate that Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google should pay U.S. news publishers up to $13.9 billion annually for the value of the journalism and information they produce. The paper addresses the ongoing debate surrounding the compensation that tech platforms should provide for the news content they distribute.

In recent years, governments worldwide have been pushing for legislation that mandates tech companies to pay for news content. Australia and Canada have already passed laws in this regard, while other countries are considering similar measures. However, Meta and Google have taken a hard stance against these laws, with Google even removing news from its services in Canada.

Interestingly, in certain jurisdictions, the tech companies have opted for a different approach directly entering into payment agreements with publishers. The exact amounts and methodologies of these agreements remain undisclosed, but anecdotal evidence suggests that some payments are relatively small. This situation highlights the power imbalance between tech giants and newsrooms operating on narrow profit margins.

To establish a fair exchange of value, the authors of the research paper emphasize the need for greater transparency in valuing news. Their economic analysis estimates the revenue earned Google and Meta from news content and proposes a 50-50 revenue split between the platforms and media outlets. Even with conservative estimates, the research suggests that Facebook owes $1.9 billion annually to U.S. publishers, while Google’s obligations range from $10 to $12 billion.

While payment from tech platforms alone cannot “Save Journalism,” it is a necessary step towards supporting the news ecosystem. Countries like Canada and Australia have implemented additional programs and funds to bolster journalism and news literacy. Platforms must recognize the value created news and share in the financial benefits.

