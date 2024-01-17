Summary: Nonconsensual deepfake pornography continues to plague search engines like Google and Microsoft’s Bing, raising concerns about the spread of explicit content online. Despite growing efforts to combat deepfakes, search engine results still feature explicit images and links to deepfake videos. Legal experts, advocates, and victims are urging tech platforms to take action to address this crisis. While some states have implemented laws to regulate deepfake usage, nonconsensual deepfake porn remains rampant. The prevalence of nonconsensual deepfake pornography highlights the need for stricter measures to limit their dissemination. It also prompts questions about the actions technology companies are taking to combat this issue, particularly in light of their investment in AI initiatives.

The article discovered that Google and Bing search results frequently displayed nonconsensual deepfake images and links to deepfake videos when searching for female celebrities and terms related to deepfakes. Several search results directed users to a popular deepfake website, contributing to the growth of nonconsensual deepfake porn involving celebrities and private individuals. In addition, searches for “fake nudes” revealed apps and programs designed to create and view deepfake porn. Bing’s AI chatbot, Copilot, acknowledged the unethical nature of deepfakes but failed to prevent access to explicit content.

Both Google and Bing have faced criticism for their lack of proactive measures against nonconsensual deepfake porn. While Google does not have specific policies regarding AI-generated content in its web search results, the company has implemented restrictions on manipulated media and sexually explicit content in panels and its Play app store. However, the Play Store still hosts an app associated with the creation of pornographic deepfakes. Despite providing a takedown request form for deepfake victims, Google does not actively search for and remove deepfakes on its own.

Alternative search engines, such as Bing and DuckDuckGo, also display fake nude images of celebrities, some of which depict underage individuals using images taken before they turned 18. Microsoft did not respond to inquiries about their policies regarding generative AI content, while DuckDuckGo primarily relies on Bing for search results.

The impact of nonconsensual deepfake porn cannot be underestimated. It perpetuates harm, fetishizes women and girls, and exposes unsophisticated individuals to sophisticated tools for sexualization online. Critics argue that big tech companies need to take more proactive action instead of burdening victims with the responsibility of reporting offensive search results. The urgent need to address this issue raises important questions about the future of online content and the responsibility of search engines to protect users from harmful and explicit content.