Google Unveils Gemini Ultra: A New Era of Artificial Intelligence

Google has just announced its latest breakthrough in artificial intelligence, the Gemini Ultra. This impressive new AI model is designed to answer questions using a combination of voice, video, photos, and typed text. While Google is touting the capabilities of Gemini Ultra, it’s important to put things into perspective.

In terms of performance, Gemini Ultra has been compared to OpenAI’s top model, GPT-4. Google’s own data shows that Gemini Ultra outperforms GPT-4 on most standard benchmarks, such as high school physics, professional law, and moral scenarios. However, the improvements made Gemini Ultra are only marginal, with the Google AI model surpassing OpenAI’s model just a few percentage points.

Furthermore, Gemini Ultra is not even publicly available yet. Google has hinted at an early January release, but in the rapidly evolving world of AI, that might not be enough to maintain its position as the top model. OpenAI, a more nimble player in the field, has had almost a year to work on its next AI model, GPT-5.

The video demo released Google has gained a lot of attention, with many technologists describing it as “jaw-dropping.” However, it’s important to note that the video is edited and not a real-time demonstration. Google has reduced latency and shortened the Gemini outputs for brevity. In reality, the responses would have taken longer. Additionally, the voice in the demo is not a smooth conversation with the AI but rather human-made prompts read out loud.

While Google is eager to showcase its capabilities and claim a lead in the AI race, it’s important to approach these claims with caution. Impressive demos can only go so far, and history has shown that not all of Google’s groundbreaking technologies have lived up to their initial hype.

As the world grapples with the transformative effects of AI, it’s crucial to have reliable and performant systems. Google may have a vast deployment network and a large team of AI researchers, but ultimately, market success in software comes from having the best-performing systems, not just from being everywhere.

So while Google’s Gemini Ultra represents an exciting advancement in AI, it remains to be seen if it can truly outpace the competition and deliver on its promises. Only time will tell if Google’s attempt to catch up to OpenAI and stake its claim as an AI leader will be successful.