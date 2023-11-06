New Clemson Defensive Coordinator Focuses on Improvement Amidst Criticism

Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin, is determined to make strides in his role despite facing criticism. Known to eliminate all social media from his life, Goodwin’s focus remains solely on the task at hand – improving the Clemson defense. Even though the team has received its fair share of both praise and criticism this season, Goodwin’s unwavering commitment to growth is what sets him apart.

Ranked sixth nationally in total defense, allowing just 273.8 yards per game, Clemson’s defensive performance has been commendable. Additionally, their scoring defense stands at 37th nationally, surrendering only 21.2 points per game. Goodwin’s unit has excelled in tackles for loss, ranking 15th nationally with 67, and has forced a total of 15 turnovers this season, sitting at 30th in the country.

Despite these impressive statistics, Goodwin remains focused on continually improving and enhancing the team’s overall performance. He believes in showing up every day with the mindset to outdo himself and contribute to the defense’s progress. By prioritizing personal growth and leveraging his expertise, Goodwin aims to prove any doubters wrong.

Clemson’s upcoming game against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday is highly anticipated. As the team prepares for the challenge, Goodwin’s commitment to excellence will play a crucial role in the Tigers’ defensive strategy.

