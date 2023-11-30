The Rise of WorkTok: A Platform for Gen Z Career Inspiration

WorkTok, also known as CareerTok, has become a powerful hub for career-related content on TikTok. With over 4 billion views combined, hashtags like #WorkTok and #CareerTok offer a glimpse into the daily lives of individuals from various professional backgrounds, ranging from entry-level employees at fast-food chains to high-ranking executives at Fortune 500 companies. In these videos, people share their work routines, struggle to achieve work-life balance, discuss salary transparency, offer job search tips, and even provide career advice from industry experts.

One notable trend on WorkTok is the increasing shift of Gen Zers from LinkedIn to TikTok for job opportunities. Recognizing that TikTok provides an environment more suited to their career aspirations, Gen Zers like Andrea Moreno have successfully leveraged their TikTok presence to secure job opportunities. In fact, Moreno was able to land a PR account executive position through a connection made on TikTok.

Not only are Gen Zers seeking job opportunities on TikTok, but they are also actively engaging with career-focused content. Popular WorkTok creators like Jerry Lee and Shola West have dedicated their accounts to providing valuable career advice and insights. Lee’s content covers topics such as optimizing the job search process, resume writing, negotiating raises, and navigating workplace dynamics. West, on the other hand, focuses on building her personal brand as a young professional in media and marketing.

Contrary to the stereotype of being work-shy, Gen Z workers showcased through WorkTok demonstrate motivation and ambition. Through eight episodes of “The Return” podcast, hosted Cloey Callahan, a Gen Z senior reporter at Digiday Media’s WorkLife, the series sheds light on what motivates and inspires the youngest generation in the workforce.

As the popularity of WorkTok continues to grow, it serves as a valuable platform for Gen Z individuals to share and seek career inspiration. With its focus on relatability and authenticity, WorkTok provides a unique space for individuals to showcase their professional journeys, learn from others, and revolutionize the way we approach work in the modern era.

FAQ

