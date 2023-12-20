New Telecommunications Bill Aims to Strengthen Infrastructure and Expand Digital Access

The recently proposed Telecommunications Bill for 2023 brings significant changes and introduces new terms that aim to enhance national security, strengthen critical infrastructure, and expand digital access across India. The bill defines several key terms that were not included in the previous version, creating a more comprehensive framework for the telecommunications sector.

One of the notable additions is the term “Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure,” which empowers the central government to designate telecom networks as critical if their disruption would have a severe impact on national security, economy, public health, or safety. The government can then establish standards, security practices, upgradation requirements, and procedures to ensure the resilience of these critical networks.

Another significant term introduced in the bill is “Authorisation,” which grants permission to authorized entities to provide telecommunication services and establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecom networks. This authorization replaces the previous licensing regime, streamlining the process for entities engaged in providing telecommunication services.

The Telecommunications Bill also includes the definition of “Telecommunication Identifier,” which is a unique series or combination of digits, characters, and symbols used to identify users, services, networks, equipment, and authorized entities. The central government holds the responsibility of allotting these identifiers and establishing standards for their usage.

Furthermore, the bill expands the scope of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) renaming it the Digital Bharat Nidhi. This fund will now support not only the provision of access to rural, remote, and urban areas but also research and development of telecom technology, telecom pilot projects, and the rollout of telecom products, ensuring a more comprehensive and holistic approach toward digital inclusion.

The proposed Telecommunications Bill for 2023 reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the telecommunication infrastructure, promoting digital connectivity, and ensuring national security. By introducing these new terms and expanding the scope of existing provisions, the bill sets the stage for a more resilient and inclusive digital future for India.