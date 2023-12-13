Netflix Announces Animated Reboot of Good Times, Featuring Stellar Voice Cast

Netflix has recently announced plans for an animated reboot of the iconic television series Good Times. Co-creator Carl Jones will be joined Ranada Shepard, bringing her creative genius to the table as well as serving as the show’s executive producer and showrunner. This exciting development promises a fresh take on the beloved show.

A stellar voice cast has also been revealed, with JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola taking on the roles of the Evans family. Pharoah, who previously portrayed J.J. Evans in ABC’s Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times, will once again bring his talent to this animated adaptation. Additionally, the late TV legend Norman Lear is set to make a guest appearance in an episode of the show’s first season, honoring his legacy.

The animated series will follow the fourth generation of the Evans family, who find themselves living in the last remaining housing projects in Chicago. Despite the passage of time, they discover that many challenges persist. From keeping their heads above water to navigating the complexities of love, the Evans family embarks on a journey that viewers won’t want to miss.

While an official release date for the series has not yet been confirmed, sources hint at a summer 2024 premiere. Netflix and Sony Picture Television have declined to comment further on the matter, leaving eager fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

With executive producers including Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Stephen Curry, and Seth MacFarlane, the animated reboot of Good Times promises to capture the essence of the original series while bringing a fresh perspective to a new generation. As fans brace themselves for what lies ahead, anticipation for this highly anticipated reboot continues to grow.