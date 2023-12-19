Good Samaritans Prevent Arson Attack on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birth Home

Good-hearted individuals stepped in to thwart an alarming attempt to set fire to the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta, the police have reported. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday when officers responded to a vandalism report at the historic home in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Upon arrival, they discovered that several people had intervened and stopped a 26-year-old woman from pouring gasoline on the property.

The woman, identified as a US Navy veteran, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with attempted arson and interference with government property. The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that she is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Zach Kempf, a visitor from Utah, recounted the experience, describing it as a tense situation due to uncertainty about the woman’s intentions and potential possession of weapons. Kempf acted swiftly to obstruct her when she attempted to light a fire. Two retired off-duty officers from the New York Police Department also assisted in restraining the woman until the arrival of local law enforcement.

According to Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry, the immediate intervention of these individuals likely prevented the home from being engulfed in flames. The National Park Service has confirmed that while there is no significant structural damage, the strong gasoline odor still persists, prompting precautions to prevent any potential sparks from igniting the atmosphere.

In response to the incident, a statement from the King Center, a nonprofit founded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, expressed gratitude to thestanders and law enforcement for their swift actions. The statement also conveyed concerns for the individual responsible for the criminal act.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home remains a cherished historical site, offering tours of the place where he spent the first 12 years of his life. However, these tours have been temporarily suspended until November 2025 for rehabilitation work, as announced the National Park Service.