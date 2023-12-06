Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut Explores Grief and Friendship in New Film

Dan Levy, known for his role in the hit series “Schitt’s Creek,” is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama film, “Good Grief.” The film, which will be released on Jan. 5, 2024, delves into themes of grief, friendship, and self-discovery.

In “Good Grief,” Levy portrays Marc Dreyfus, a man struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of his husband, Oliver, played Luke Evans. In an attempt to confront his grief, Dreyfus embarks on a journey to Paris with his close friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel).

However, Dreyfus not only grapples with the death of his husband but also confronts the unresolved grief surrounding his mother’s passing. This intertwining of personal loss and friendship forms the core of the film’s narrative.

Levy commented on the project, describing it as a “cautionary tale” about friendship, loss, and the complexities that arise when evading the truth. He also expressed how working on the film helped him navigate his own experiences with grief and hoped it would have a similar impact on viewers.

“Good Grief” is produced Levy, along with Megan Zehmer, Debra Hayward, and Kate Fenske. Stacey Snider and Caroline Levy serve as executive producers, contributing to the creative development of the film.

As fans eagerly await Levy’s directorial debut, the trailer for “Good Grief” offers a glimpse into the heartfelt yet humorous exploration of navigating the messy terrain of grief and friendship.

Be prepared to embark on an emotional journey when “Good Grief” arrives in select theaters on Dec. 29 and streams on Netflix starting Jan. 5, 2024.