Netflix Releases Trailer for “Finding Peace” Starring Dan Levy

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated movie “Finding Peace,” written, directed, and starring Dan Levy. The film is set to have a theatrical release on December 29, followed streaming availability on Netflix starting January 5.

In “Finding Peace,” Levy portrays Marc, a once content man who is left devastated the sudden death of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver, played Luke Evans. With the support of his closest friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), Marc embarks on a journey to Paris in search of healing and self-discovery. Along the way, they confront difficult truths about themselves and their relationships.

Through heart-wrenching scenes, the trailer captures Marc’s struggle to cope with his loss while his friends grapple with the delicate balance between offering support and seeking their own emotional needs. The poignant line, “This is us loving you,” spoken Ruth Negga’s character, encapsulates the theme of friendship and solidarity throughout the movie.

“Finding Peace” marks Levy’s directorial and screenwriting debut in a feature film. Widely known for his role in the critically acclaimed comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” Levy brings his creative vision and storytelling prowess to this project. Luke Evans, known for his roles in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” lends his talent as Oliver. Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel, recognized for their work in “Loving” and “Yesterday,” respectively, deliver compelling performances as Marc’s confidants.

Produced Levy’s Not a Real Production Company and Sister Pictures, “Finding Peace” explores themes of grief, resilience, and the complexities of human connection. With Levy’s previous success on Netflix through “Schitt’s Creek,” this collaboration further solidifies his strong relationship with the streaming platform.

Looking ahead, Levy’s creative endeavors continue to expand as he joins forces with Ally Pankiw to produce an animated comedy series titled “Standing By” for Hulu. The show promises a satirical exploration of the lives of disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they learn from their charges and each other. Audiences can anticipate more ground-breaking and thought-provoking content from this talented writer and actor.