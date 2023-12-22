Younger Generation Seeks Purpose and Work-Life Balance

A recent shift has been observed in the priorities and expectations of the younger generation, often referred to as Gen Z or Millennials. They are more focused on seeking purpose and meaning in their work right from the start, rather than prioritizing job security and stability like their older counterparts. This difference is seen as significant consultants and experts in the field.

These digital natives are not only more frequent users of social media but are also more politically and socially active, making them more likely to want their employers to invest in diversity, inclusion, and take positions on major social issues. They are deeply concerned about climate change and exhibit more individualistic and pragmatic tendencies compared to previous generations, according to findings consulting firm McKinsey.

Employers have recognized that recent graduates possess advanced digital skills, thanks to their upbringing with the internet. However, they often lack strong soft skills, such as business etiquette and communication, due to the impact of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has presented challenges for executives in managing and training these new employees, according to a LinkedIn survey.

The younger generation is also demanding a better work-life balance. They prioritize their personal lives in addition to their careers, with a focus on flexibility in working hours, locations, and the people they work with. They are more likely to switch jobs if they feel they can achieve a better work-life balance elsewhere, according to a survey Adobe.

Furthermore, these young workers expect their employers to be vocal about their stance on social and political issues. They want companies to communicate their values and take positions on important matters, such as climate change or international conflicts. Employers are adjusting their recruitment and training strategies to attract and retain these individuals.

Companies like Finity Consulting and Suncorp are responding to these changing expectations offering more explicit training programs, engaging with social issues, and adapting their recruitment processes. They recognize the importance of providing meaningful opportunities for younger workers to contribute to causes they care about. By doing so, they aim to attract, retain, and develop the next generation of talent.