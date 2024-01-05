Gong Yoo’s Instagram Cleansing Leaves Fans Speculating

Gong Yoo, known for his captivating performances on and off the screen, has left his fans shocked with his recent move on social media. The actor, who is not particularly active on Instagram, had gained quite a following with the few snapshots he shared. From adorable pictures of his beloved cat to glimpses of his workouts and culinary adventures, Gong Yoo managed to connect with his fans in various ways. However, his latest action has left his fans scratching their heads.

On December 29, Gong Yoo paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘Coffee Prince’ co-star Lee Sun Kyun, who had tragically passed away and was laid to rest on that day. The actor shared a black image on his Instagram, accompanied Nell’s melancholic song ‘Limitation’. This emotional gesture received an outpouring of support and condolences from his fans and the public.

However, much to the surprise of his followers, Gong Yoo began deleting all his Instagram posts shortly after. Currently, his account only features two posts – the tribute to Lee Sun Kyun and a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from a recent shoot.

This sudden purge has left fans speculating about the reason behind Gong Yoo’s withdrawal from Instagram. Although the exact cause remains unknown, it appears that his account will now be solely managed his agency, Soop Entertainment.

While some fans expressed their sadness about no longer having insights into Gong Yoo’s life and thoughts, others reassured fellow fans that the actor will always be with them, regardless of his Instagram presence.

Gong Yoo’s decision to cleanse his Instagram has sparked curiosity and intrigue among his followers. As they eagerly await updates from the actor, only time will tell what lies ahead for Gong Yoo’s social media presence.