Douglas County Maintains Management Agreement for Gondik Law Speedway Despite Financial Report Delays

Douglas County has made the decision to continue its management agreement with the Gondik Law Speedway, despite concerns over a breach of contract. The Land and Development Committee were considering terminating the agreement after discovering that the required financial reports had not been submitted in a timely manner.

The committee learned that the only report received was from August 2020, and attempts to reach the group’s chairman, Josef Stariha, were unsuccessful. However, since then, the group has submitted the overdue financial reports. County Clerk Kaci Lundgren stated that if the committee were to choose to terminate the agreement, a 180-day notice would be required. The committee also took into consideration the upcoming racing season and decided against termination.

Supervisor Alan Jaques expressed dissatisfaction with the financial oversight of the Head of the Lakes Management Group, but acknowledged that there was currently no breach of contract. He emphasized the importance of responsiveness and effective communication, noting that multiple calls without a return call were unacceptable.

The Head of the Lakes Management Group has been managing the Gondik Law Speedway since 2010 under a three-year extension agreement reached in 2020. The county officials had split responsibilities for managing the fairgrounds and speedway, with DHL Management overseeing the fairgrounds.

While the financial report delays have raised concerns, the decision to maintain the management agreement reflects a willingness to work through the issues and ensure the continued operation of the speedway. It is hoped that the Head of the Lakes Management Group will take the committee’s concerns to heart and improve their financial oversight in the future.

FAQs

1. What were the concerns regarding the management agreement for Gondik Law Speedway?

The concerns were related to a breach of contract due to the delay in submitting financial reports as required the agreement.

2. Has the Head of the Lakes Management Group addressed the issue?

Yes, the group has submitted the overdue financial reports.

3. What would happen if the agreement was terminated?

If the agreement were terminated, a 180-day notice would be required. The committee considered the upcoming racing season and decided against termination.

4. Who oversees the fairgrounds?

DHL Management oversees the fairgrounds, while the Head of the Lakes Management Group manages the Gondik Law Speedway.