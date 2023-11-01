Douglas County Agrees to Continue Management Agreement for Gondik Law Speedway

Douglas County has made the decision to continue its management agreement with Gondik Law Speedway, despite concerns of a breach of contract. The Head of the Lakes Management Group, responsible for overseeing the operations of the speedway, submitted financial statements which were previously missing.

In September, it was revealed that the committee had only received a financial report from August 2020, and efforts to contact Josef Stariha, the chairman of the management group, were unsuccessful. This led to discussions about terminating the agreement. The contract stipulates that quarterly reporting and an annual statement from a certified public accountant are required.

However, County Clerk Kaci Lundgren has since received the missing financial reports and presented them to the committee for review. Due to the group’s efforts to bring their compliance back in line, the committee ultimately decided against terminating the agreement.

Supervisor Alan Jaques expressed displeasure with the group’s handling of financial oversight but acknowledged that the breach had been rectified. He emphasized the importance of timely communication and responsiveness, stating that multiple unanswered calls are unacceptable.

The Head of the Lakes Management Group has been responsible for managing Gondik Law Speedway since 2010, and is currently operating under a three-year extension of their agreement, which was reached in 2020. The fairgrounds, on the other hand, are overseen DHL Management.

Despite initial concerns, Douglas County has chosen to continue its partnership with the Head of the Lakes Management Group, ensuring the smooth operation of Gondik Law Speedway.

