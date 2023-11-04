Rhode Islander Aria Mia Loberti Shines in New Netflix Series

Aria Mia Loberti, a talented actress and University of Rhode Island graduate, is taking center stage in a captivating new Netflix series. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See, the show follows the story of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a courageous blind French girl seeking refuge with her father and reclusive uncle in St. Malo, France during World War II.

Loberti’s portrayal of Marie-Laure brings depth and authenticity to the character, showcasing her remarkable acting skills. The series explores the harrowing backdrop of the war and the unique connection between Marie-Laure and Werner, played the talented Louis Hofmann, a brilliant teenager enlisted Hitler’s regime with an expertise in radio repair.

Rhode Island itself is no stranger to the spotlight, serving as the backdrop for several new movies and streaming series. The state’s picturesque locations provide a captivating setting for productions like Good Burger 2 and HBO’s second season of The Gilded Age. Rhode Island’s Film and Television Office offers substantial tax credits, making it an attractive destination for filmmakers.

The presence of Loberti in this high-profile Netflix series not only shines a spotlight on the talented actress but also highlights the inclusivity and diversity of storytelling in the entertainment industry. Her portrayal of a blind character adds richness and representation to the narrative, challenging traditional casting norms and providing a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard.

