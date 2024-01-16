New Study Highlights Challenges Faced Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney

A recent report in the Los Angeles Times sheds light on the difficult times faced celebrity chef Matthew Kenney, known for his plant-based culinary vision and the success of restaurants like Plant City. The report reveals a troubling business free fall for Kenney, with his restaurant empire suffering major setbacks and closures.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the former location of Kenney’s trendy Venice restaurant, Plant Food + Wine, was found filled with the unmistakable stench of rotting food. Spoiled sprouts, garlic, and other vegetables had been left to fester in the walk-in refrigerator after the restaurant closed in May. This incident is indicative of the larger issues facing Kenney’s globally renowned plant-based restaurant empire.

While Kenney’s Plant City in Providence has been successful, with its food hall concept attracting a lot of interest, the overall picture is not as promising. The report highlights the closure of several of Kenney’s restaurants around the United States, including locations in Los Angeles. Former employees claim that paychecks often bounced, and the LA Times investigation uncovered a troubling business model where celebrity influencers received large amounts of free food while staff remained unpaid. Additionally, Kenney’s corporate website is currently unavailable, signaling further challenges.

Despite these obstacles, Kenney’s involvement in restaurants in Rhode Island seems to be continuing, with four different establishments still operating under his guidance. However, the future remains uncertain, and Kenney’s difficulties suggest that there may be deeper issues at play within the celebrity chef’s business practices.

This study presents a comprehensive analysis of the challenges faced Matthew Kenney and raises important questions about the sustainability of his restaurant empire. The restaurant industry can be fickle, and this case serves as a reminder that even well-known culinary figures are not immune to business failures.