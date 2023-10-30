Golf Nation Launches Ad-Supported Streaming Channel on Vizio’s WatchFree+

Golf Nation, a golf-lifestyle network, has made its entry into the streaming TV space with the launch of its first free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on Vizio’s WatchFree+ service. This move positions Golf Nation as a pioneer in producing golf lifestyle shows that allow viewers to purchase products they see on-screen without leaving the stream.

The channel, which will be available as a free streaming linear channel (612) on the WatchFree+ service, aims to provide a comprehensive golf entertainment experience. Golf Nation’s CEO and Chairman, Nick Buzzell, expressed excitement over the distribution partnership with Vizio, emphasizing the potential reach to one of the largest golf-oriented audiences in the United States.

Golf Nation’s programming lineup includes a variety of original shows catering to golf enthusiasts. From hidden camera shows, such as “Ambush with David Feherty,” to travel shows like “Three Courses” featuring influencers Gabi Powel and Hannah Leiner, Golf Nation offers a diverse range of content to engage viewers. Other shows like “Golf Unseen” showcase exotic golf locations with cultural experiences, while “Tee Shots” presents a series focused on the intersection of drink, chat, and swing, hosted mixologist Bill Binder. Additionally, the show “Versus” brings together rotating golf celebrities and influencers for head-to-head competitions.

In a statement, Greg Barnard, Vizio’s Director of Content Acquisition, expressed enthusiasm for premiering Golf Nation’s curated content on Vizio Smart TVs. He further highlighted the collaboration’s benefit of featuring Golf Nation on the Vizio Home Screen, improving discoverability for Vizio users.

The addition of Golf Nation to Vizio’s WatchFree+ service not only expands the platform’s sports programming but also contributes to Vizio’s growing advertising business. Golf Nation will capitalize on Vizio’s home screen opportunities to promote its content, while Vizio continues to drive user engagements within its ad-supported content, aiming to boost its advertising revenue further.

Overall, Golf Nation’s partnership with Vizio’s WatchFree+ service marks a significant milestone in the development of golf-themed streaming channels and enhances the entertainment options available on Vizio Smart TVs.

FAQs:

3. Where else can I watch Golf Nation's shows?

Apart from Vizio's WatchFree+ service, Golf Nation's shows are available on the web at GolfNation.com and its Android app. They are also accessible on sister channel Spirits Network. In the coming months, Golf Nation plans to make shows available on its iOS app, Apple TV, and additional streaming services.

