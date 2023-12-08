Netflix Announces Anime Adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s “Rising Impact” Manga

Netflix has exciting news for anime fans! Nakaba Suzuki’s popular golf manga, “Rising Impact,” will be receiving an anime adaptation that will stream on their platform. This highly-anticipated anime will be divided into two seasons, with the first season set to premiere in June 2024, followed the second season in August 2024.

Originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1998 to 2002, “Rising Impact” gained a dedicated fanbase during its run. The manga, created Nakaba Suzuki, who is also known for his mega-hit series “The Seven Deadly Sins,” spanned across 17 volumes.

The anime adaption of “Rising Impact” aims to capture the essence of Suzuki’s original work. The story follows the journey of Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grader, as he is introduced to the world of golf and competes against formidable rivals. The series will chronicle Nanaumi’s growth and his passion for the sport.

The animation studio Lay-duce will be responsible for bringing “Rising Impact” to life. Directed Hitoshi Nanba, who has previously worked on notable anime such as “Golden Kamuy” and “Fate/Grand Order: First Order,” the series promises to deliver high-quality visuals. The script for the anime will be penned Michihiro Tsuchiya, known for his work on “Bakuman” and “Major,” while Kiyotaka Oshiyama from Studio Durian will handle character design. The music for the series will be composed Masaru Yokoyama, known for his work on “Yowamushi Pedal” and “Chihayafuru.”

As anime enthusiasts eagerly await the release of “Rising Impact,” Netflix continues to expand its library of diverse and exciting content for its subscribers. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable golfing adventure that will captivate them throughout both seasons of this upcoming anime.