China Sees Record Travel During Golden Week Despite Economic Challenges

China’s annual “Golden Week” holiday has seen a surge in travel despite the country’s struggling economy. Over 21 million people are expected to fly during the 10-day break, with young Chinese travelers on tight budgets exploring domestic destinations. This Golden Week, which coincided with the mid-autumn festival and National Day celebrations, has become the longest break of the year. The increase in travel comes at a time of slow economic growth, high youth unemployment, and a property market in crisis.

Chinese travelers, eager to make up for lost time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have been sharing travel advice on social media platforms. Some have planned ambitious itineraries spanning various cities, all on a budget. China’s national railway has also increased train services 20% to meet the high demand. Domestic travel bookings have surged 88% compared to the previous week and more than four times compared to last year during the same period.

While the average spend per traveler may not be as high as expected, local businesses are still targeting tourism dollars promoting budget-friendly options and “pure fun, no shopping” group tours. Despite the economic challenges, cautious consumers are willing to spend on one-time travel experiences. However, it remains to be seen whether this surge in demand for domestic travel is only temporary due to pent-up demand or if it will have a long-lasting impact on the industry.

Travel restrictions within China were lifted recently, allowing Chinese citizens to travel overseas. Although outbound travel is still down compared to 2019, there is increasing momentum with countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea expected to see more Chinese tourists during this Golden Week compared to 2019. Some travelers are taking the opportunity to go abroad, citing a desire to avoid the crowds within China. Overall, the record-breaking travel during Golden Week is a positive sign for the tourism industry, but the long-term impact on the economy remains uncertain.

Sources:

– BBC News

– Check-in Asia

– Trip.com