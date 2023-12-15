Local Dad Becomes Social Media Sensation with Creative School Pick-Ups

In an effort to bring joy to his children’s lives, Jevin Smith took to TikTok to create entertaining videos of himself picking them up from school dressed as famous music figures. Little did he know that his videos would go viral, amassing over a million views and earning him a spot on the “Today Show.”

Smith, known his TikTok handle @wealthyjev, has been sharing these videos for the past two years, but it was his son, Jevin Jr., who inspired him to record and share them. The videos quickly gained traction and caught the attention of millions of viewers.

What started as a simple idea quickly became a phenomenon, with some of Smith’s videos reaching tens of millions of views. His unique approach to school pick-ups has not only brought enjoyment to his own family, but has also inspired increased attendance at the school. Students look forward to seeing who Smith will dress up as each day, making school a more exciting place to be.

Smith’s creativity and dedication to his children’s happiness have not gone unnoticed. He was recently honored with the One Hart Award the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. The recognition highlights Smith’s contribution to the district’s core value of creativity and the positive impact he has made on the students’ educational experience.

Smith’s costume choices range from iconic hip-hop stars like Andre 3000 and Missy Elliot to 1980s breakdancers and Prince. His ability to captivate his audience through recognizable and entertaining characters has earned him a large following on TikTok. In fact, some of the artists he has dressed up as have even reposted his videos.

Despite the popularity of his videos, Smith remains humble and emphasizes that the most important thing to him is his children’s well-being. He ensures that their participation in these videos is voluntary and that they never feel embarrassed or targeted bullies. On the contrary, Smith believes that his children have actually gained popularity through his videos, with his daughter even winning homecoming princess soon after they started.

While Smith’s daughter will graduate soon, he still has several more years of dressing up for his son, as well as his other daughter who attends a different school. With his vast knowledge of the music industry and his ability to quickly put together costumes, Smith promises that he will never run out of ideas. He takes inspiration both from his own imagination and from suggestions in the comments section of his TikTok videos.

As Smith continues to bring joy and excitement to his children’s lives through his creative school pick-ups, it’s clear that his influence extends beyond his own family. His videos serve as a reminder that a little creativity and a lot of love can make a big impact on those around us.