Golden Retriever Loves Watching TikTok Videos Before Bed, Goes Viral

A TikTok video featuring a golden retriever named Gemma and her owner, Jackie, has gone viral, showcasing their nightly routine of cuddling in bed while watching TikTok videos specifically made for golden retrievers. The video has gained over 289,000 views and 42,000 likes on TikTok.

Watching videos together not only strengthens the bond between Gemma and Jackie but also provides entertainment for Gemma. According to PetMD, dogs are attracted to the movements and audio in visual content, making it engaging for them. Although dogs see differently from humans, with a vision close to 20/75, they still enjoy watching videos on screens that they can see clearly.

Dogs’ color vision is also unique. PetMD explains that dogs have two color processing cells in their retinas, allowing them to see blues, greens, and yellows, while humans can perceive the full spectrum of colors. Therefore, dogs may have a different visual experience when watching videos.

While not all visual content will catch a dog’s attention, videos featuring other dogs or sounds like crunching can captivate them. Gemma appears focused on clips of fellow retrievers or dogs enjoying snacks.

The TikTok post has received numerous positive comments from social media users, with many finding Gemma’s behavior adorable. Some users shared that their own dogs also enjoy watching videos, particularly ones featuring specific animals or activities.

While the details of the video could not be verified, it is evident that Gemma’s love for watching TikTok clips has resonated with many viewers.

