Introducing KnightTime+: Stream Vegas Golden Knights Games in Nevada and Surrounding States

The Vegas Golden Knights are bringing a new streaming platform to their fans in Nevada and surrounding states. KnightTime+ is a partnership between the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports, a division of Channel 13’s parent company, that will make all locally broadcast games available for streaming. With KnightTime+, fans will have the opportunity to stream all non-nationally exclusive games throughout the 2023-24 season, including regular season games and pre-season contests.

Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz expressed their excitement for KnightTime+, stating that it is a significant advancement for the organization and their devoted fanbase. Through the collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, KnightTime+ ensures that the Golden Knights are more accessible than ever before.

To access KnightTime+, fans can download the application on their smartphones, tablets, computers, or internet-enabled televisions. The app is currently available on Fire TV, iOS, and Apple TV, with future announcements for Android, Roku, Vizio, and Xbox. As part of a free trial, the Golden Knights’ six non-nationally exclusive preseason games will be streamed on KnightTime+ at no cost.

For the regular season, fans can purchase a full-season pass for $69.99, which includes all 69 regular season games and the first round of the playoffs if the Golden Knights qualify. Individual games can also be purchased for $6.99 each.

KnightTime+ offers all locally aired games broadcast on Vegas 34. This includes regular season games and pre-season contests, with coverage starting on September 24th. Exclusive broadcasts licensed the NHL, such as those aired on ESPN and Turner Sports, will not be available on KnightTime+. The platform will also feature additional content produced the Golden Knights.

Live games on KnightTime+ will only be accessible to fans located within the Golden Knights’ TV territory, which spans Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and certain counties in California, Arizona, and Nebraska. Further details about the streaming service, as well as TV and radio broadcasts for the 2023-24 season, can be found on the Golden Knights’ website.

In addition to KnightTime+, all games available on the streaming platform will also be broadcast for free on Vegas 34 (KMCC), thanks to the partnership with Scripps Sports. Viewers with traditional or digital antennas will need to re-scan their TVs to receive Vegas 34. More information about the availability of these broadcasts will be shared in the future.

Overall, KnightTime+ is a game-changer for Golden Knights fans in Nevada and nearby states, allowing them to easily stream their favorite team’s games and enjoy additional content created the team.

