Stars Gather at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party for Golden Globes Weekend

Celebrities and industry insiders flocked to the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for W magazine’s annual Best Performances party, marking the start of Golden Globes weekend. The event, hosted Sara Moonves and Lynn Hirschberg, showcased a star-studded guest list that included the likes of Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Gabrielle Union, and Taraji P. Henson.

The penthouse suite celebration was filled with memorable moments. Tallulah Willis stole the show, proudly carrying a puppy tucked under her arm, spreading adorable charm throughout the event. Gerwig, on the other hand, couldn’t resist capturing a video of a larger-than-life poster featuring Ryan Gosling’s portrait, plastered on the ceiling. Kaia Gerber paid tribute to her iconic supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, dancing to George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video alongside her friends.

The party offered an opportunity for industry professionals to connect and mingle. Julia Garner engaged in conversations with actors Alex and Nat Wolff, before joining Jeremy O. Harris for a chat later in the evening. Even politics found its way into the mix, as “Succession” stars J. Smith Cameron and Arian Moayed couldn’t resist posing for a photo with Rep. Adam Schiff as they headed to their car.

The W affair set the stage for the weekend ahead, with other Golden Globe parties scheduled to take place. As the anticipation for the awards ceremony builds, Hollywood’s finest will continue to celebrate and honor the best performances of the year. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive photos from these glamorous events.