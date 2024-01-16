W Magazine’s Best Performances Party: A Night of Glamour and Celebration

The annual Best Performances party hosted W magazine was a night to remember as Hollywood’s elite gathered at the luxurious Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. This star-studded event, organized Sara Moonves and Lynn Hirschberg, provided a glamorous prelude to the Golden Globes.

The guest list was a who’s who of the entertainment industry, with names like Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Greta Gerwig in attendance. Celebrities mingled and enjoyed the festivities, creating unforgettable moments throughout the evening. Tallulah Willis stole the show as she made her rounds with an adorable puppy tucked under her arm, while Gerwig captured a playful video of a Ryan Gosling poster plastered on the ceiling.

The party also had its fair share of memorable tributes and reunions. Kaia Gerber paid homage to her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, dancing to George Michael’s iconic “Freedom! ’90” music video with some friends. Meanwhile, Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne had an “Orange Is the New Black” reunion, bringing back memories for fans of the beloved series.

The night was filled with joy, laughter, and camaraderie as attendees celebrated the incredible performances of the past year. It was a true testament to the talent and artistry that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

As the festivities came to a close, stars like J. Smith Cameron and Arian Moayed took the opportunity to capture a moment with Rep. Adam Schiff, further adding to the excitement of the evening.

The Best Performances party at Chateau Marmont was a resounding success, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Golden Globe Awards. It served as a reminder of the immense talent and creativity that shapes the entertainment industry, leaving guests and fans alike eager to see what the upcoming awards season has in store.

