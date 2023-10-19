Golden Globes Awards May Make the Transition to Streaming

The Golden Globes Awards, a prestigious event in the entertainment industry, may be making the move to streaming platforms. Todd Boehly, CEO of Eldridge Industries, revealed this possibility during an interview with CNBC. He claimed that the flexibility provided streaming services aligns with the evolving direction of the world. Although he did not explicitly mention NBC, he expressed doubts about the awards show remaining on a traditional broadcast network.

Boehly also took the opportunity to address the ongoing SAG-AFRA strike, expressing his hope for a swift resolution. He emphasized that everyone in the industry is eager to resume business as usual.

In June, the ownership of the Golden Globes was transferred from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge. As part of this transition, the new owners established the Golden Globe Foundation, utilizing the funds accumulated the HFPA for charitable purposes. Meanwhile, Dick Clark Productions took control of the awards show and its associated assets.

Boehly praised the efforts of the previous HFPA team in implementing better governance practices, diversifying the voting body, and creating a professional and accountable environment. Jay Penske, CEO, chairman, and founder of Penske Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions, echoed this sentiment, expressing his team’s commitment to elevate the Golden Globe Awards to new heights.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are currently scheduled for January 7, 2024.

