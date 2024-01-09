New Highlights from the 81st Golden Globe Awards

In the latest installment of the Golden Globe Awards, there were not only fashion moments and moving speeches, but also unexpected celebrity reactions that stole the show. Here are some of the notable highlights:

1. Greta Gerwig’s emotional support: Greta Gerwig, the director of the film “Barbie,” couldn’t contain her emotions when singer Billie Eilish won the Best Original Song award. This heartfelt moment showcased the connection between their creative efforts.

2. Cillian Murphy’s playful moment: Despite his serious demeanor, actor Cillian Murphy surprised everyone with his humorous comment while accepting the award for Best Actor – Drama. Sporting lipstick on his nose, courtesy of his wife’s congratulatory kiss, Murphy lightheartedly addressed the audience.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s enthusiasm: Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck expressed their excitement during actor Matthew Macfadyen’s win for Best Supporting Role in the television series “Succession.” Their enthusiastic applause and celebratory gestures showed their genuine appreciation for Macfadyen’s talent.

4. Jennifer Lawrence’s supportive gesture: When Emma Stone won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award, her longtime friends Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift proudly cheered her on. Lawrence’s playful reaction when her own nomination was announced added an entertaining twist to the moment.

5. Taylor Swift’s unbothered composure: Host Jo Koy attempted a joke about Taylor Swift’s camera presence during the Golden Globes, but it fell flat. Swift, however, remained unfazed, sipping her drink and displaying her uninterested expression.

6. Meryl Streep’s playful response: Despite some awkward moments during Jo Koy’s monologue, Meryl Streep managed to turn one mishap into a lighthearted moment. When Koy made a joke mistaking her for a Black Panther actor, Streep playfully joined in doing the Wakanda Forever salute, creating a viral meme.

While the Golden Globe Awards showcased the best in talent and entertainment, it was these unexpected celebrity reactions that added an extra layer of entertainment and captured the attention of viewers worldwide.