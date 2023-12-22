Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Dominates Golden Globe Nominations

Greta Gerwig’s highly acclaimed film, “Barbie,” has made waves in the world of cinema receiving a whopping 10 nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. This feminist phenomenon has become a cultural phenomenon, tying with the iconic musical “Cabaret” for the second-most nominations in the history of the awards show.

Despite tough competition, “Barbie” was closely followed Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a gripping exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb, with eight nominations. Both films were released on the same weekend, creating a unique intersection of blockbusters that not only inspired viral memes but also led to their success at the box office.

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes honor excellence in both film and television. They distinguish between different genres and recognize the best comedies and musicals separately from the best dramas. In the best drama category, “Oppenheimer” will compete against other formidable contenders such as “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” On the other hand, “Barbie” will vie for the best comedy or musical award alongside films like “Air” and “The Holdovers.”

In the television category, HBO’s “Succession” took the lead with nine nominations for its final season. Other notable television shows such as FX’s “The Bear” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” also received significant recognition with five nominations each. The competition for best TV drama and best comedy will be fierce, showcasing some of the finest performances on the small screen.

Netflix emerged as the leading media company with the most nominations, boasting an impressive 28 nods. Warner Bros. Discovery followed closely behind with 27 nominations. Despite the success and critical acclaim, some outstanding films and shows like “Origin,” “Ferrari,” and “The Color Purple” were not acknowledged in the nominations.

The Golden Globes has introduced some changes this year, expanding each category to have six nominees. Additionally, they have added two new prizes to celebrate box office achievements and stand-up comedy performances. The event will take place on January 7th and will be broadcast live on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

While the Golden Globes don’t always align with the picks of the Oscars, they remain a major awards ceremony in the industry. Over the years, they have faced scrutiny due to concerns about the lack of diversity and ethical practices of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). However, with revamped guidelines and a reorganization, the Golden Globes are striving to regain their reputation as a prestigious, yet fun and entertaining awards show.