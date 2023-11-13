A Fresh Perspective on the Science Behind the Human-Dog Connection

A new book titled “The Purest Bond” is set to hit the shelves, shedding light on the science behind the deep connection between humans and dogs. Co-authored renowned social media expert and privacy advocate, Dr. Jennifer Golbeck, and accomplished health and wellness writer, Stacey Colino, the book offers a unique blend of research, heartwarming anecdotes, and practical advice on caring for dogs throughout their lives.

According to Golbeck, the bond between humans and dogs is comparable to the close relationships shared between parents and children. Our canine companions have the power to enhance our lives, strengthen connections within our communities, and provide unconditional love and support.

To make the book even more compelling, Golbeck reached out to her extensive social media following and asked for personal stories about how their relationships with dogs have positively impacted their lives. One particularly noteworthy anecdote features Chomp, a Brussels Griffon and pug mix, who displayed unwavering persistence in waking up his owner at night. This insistence ultimately led to the discovery of a life-threatening artery blockage, saving his owner’s life.

“The Purest Bond” sets itself apart delving into challenging yet crucial topics such as end-of-life decisions and grief related to losing a beloved pet. Golbeck draws from her personal experience caring for senior and special-needs dogs, including the heartbreaking decision to euthanize her own canine companion, Hopper, after exhausting every possible treatment option.

In a society where the grief surrounding pet loss is often overlooked and marginalized, Golbeck believes it is essential to acknowledge and provide support for this disenfranchised grief. By addressing these issues in her book, she hopes to foster understanding and compassion for those mourning the loss of their beloved furry friends.

As a passionate advocate for the positive impact of social media, Golbeck launched the Golden Ratio accounts across various platforms. These accounts aim to spread joy and positivity, making them virtual havens free from negativity. With over 620,000 subscribers on Snapchat alone, Golbeck has built a devoted community of followers who appreciate the uplifting and heartwarming content she shares.

In addition to her online presence, Golbeck and her husband, Ingo Burghardt, actively support dogs’ medical costs through their nonprofit foundation. They also offer exclusive bonus content to their Patreon supporters and a range of merchandise, including calendars and dog-inspired pins.

“The Purest Bond” has already garnered acclaim from early reviewers, who praise its informative and enjoyable approach to exploring how dogs can heal our bodies, minds, and hearts.

