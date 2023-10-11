The Golden Bachelor Premiere Achieves Multi-Year Highs in Viewership

The premiere of ABC’s hit series, The Golden Bachelor, has exceeded expectations with its impressive viewership numbers. The show, which initially garnered an audience of 4.36 million viewers, has now reached a staggering 9 million viewers after a week of multi-platform viewing. This is more than double its original audience, showcasing the growing popularity of the series.

Furthermore, The Golden Bachelor has also seen a significant increase in its rating among adults 18-49. It started with a rating of 0.62 but has soared to 2.46, nearly quadrupling its initial rating. These numbers reflect the strong appeal and engagement the show has generated among its target demographic.

The premiere episode of The Golden Bachelor has achieved multi-year highs for the Bachelor franchise. It attracted the largest total audience since a February 2021 episode of The Bachelor and garnered the best 18-49 rating since a September 2021 Bachelor in Paradise installment. These milestones demonstrate the continued success of the franchise and the ability of The Golden Bachelor to captivate viewers.

The show’s success is not limited to traditional linear viewing. Through DVR playback, the premiere gained an additional 1.14 million viewers and 0.19 rating points in the 18-49 demographic. Moreover, streaming on platforms such as Hulu and ABC’s digital platforms accounted for a significant portion of the show’s viewership. Approximately 3.5 million viewers (39 percent of the cross-platform total) and 1.65 ratings points in adults 18-49 were attributed to streaming. This indicates the increasing trend of viewers engaging with shows through online platforms.

The promotional efforts for The Golden Bachelor, including highlighting its streaming availability, likely played a role in boosting its multi-platform viewership. The show has also achieved a significant milestone on Hulu, with 2.53 million views, the most ever for any episode of an ABC unscripted show on the platform.

In conclusion, The Golden Bachelor has captivated audiences and garnered significant viewership, surpassing previous benchmarks set the Bachelor franchise. Its success highlights the changing landscape of viewership, with streaming platforms playing a crucial role in engaging audiences. With its strong start, viewers can anticipate an exciting and entertaining season ahead.

Sources:

– Nielsen ratings

– ABC network statistics