A Rollercoaster of Emotions: The Intense Hometown Dates on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor

Hometowns week on The Golden Bachelor is always a rollercoaster of emotions. Family meetings, deep feelings, and unexpected twists make it one of the most unforgettable episodes in every season. But this season, senior leading man Gerry Turner takes the intensity to a whole new level. In a shocking turn of events, Gerry admits that he’s in love with not one, but three women.

Gerry has narrowed down his choices to three incredible women: Theresa, Leslie, and Faith. Each of them brings something unique to the table, making Gerry’s decision even more challenging. However, things take a dramatic turn when Gerry confesses his love to two of the women during the hometown visits, a classic blunder that previous Bachelors like Ben Higgins will surely understand.

The journey starts in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, where Gerry meets Theresa’s warm and welcoming family. He bonds with Theresa’s grandsons, who show off their best duck faces for him. Although Gerry admits his love for Theresa to the cameras, he doesn’t express it to her directly, creating a sense of uncertainty.

Next, Gerry travels to Benton City, Washington, to meet Faith. He experiences the rural charm of Faith’s hometown and even meets her beloved horse. Gerry’s conversations with Faith’s family go smoothly, and her sister even suggests that Gerry is in love with Faith. The chemistry between Gerry and Faith is palpable, culminating in a tender exchange of “I love you”s.

Finally, Gerry visits Minneapolis to meet Leslie’s children and her caring brother, Stuart. Stuart, like any protective family member, is determined to ensure his sister’s happiness. Interestingly, Gerry asks Stuart for his blessing for a potential proposal, highlighting his serious intentions. Leslie and Gerry confirm their mutual love, solidifying their connection.

But now, Gerry faces the toughest rose ceremony in Golden Bachelor history. He tearfully admits to being in love with all three women but must choose just one. The final rose ceremony leaves Theresa and Faith hanging, as Gerry struggles to make a decision. Emotions run high as Gerry confronts the difficult task of saying goodbye to one of the incredible women he holds deep affection for.

Next week, viewers and the remaining contestants will discover who Gerry ultimately chooses. And with the emotionally charged reunion episode, “The Women Tell All,” on the horizon, there’s no shortage of tears and heartache. Prepare the tissues and brace yourselves for a riveting end to this unforgettable season of The Golden Bachelor.

FAQ

1. Will Gerry choose just one woman in the end?

Yes, Gerry will have to make the difficult decision of choosing one woman to propose to in the final rose ceremony.

2. Did Gerry make the mistake of admitting his love to multiple women?

Yes, Gerry admitted his love to two of the women during the hometown dates, a classic blunder in Bachelor history.

3. Were there any standout moments during the hometown visits?

Each hometown visit had its own special moments, from bonding with Theresa’s grandsons to meeting Faith’s beloved horse and Leslie’s caring brother.