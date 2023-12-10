Golden Bachelor Star Gerry Turner to Marry Theresa Nist at Luxurious La Quinta Resort

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist are set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony at the renowned La Quinta Resort. The couple, who found love on the hit reality show, made the announcement during the “After the Final Rose” special. They revealed their intention to get married quickly due to their age. Turner, a retired restaurateur at 72 years old, expressed the urgency, stating that they don’t have much time to waste.

Although details about their wedding preparations are mostly undisclosed, rumors suggest that the wedding will take place at the picturesque La Quinta Resort in California. Reality TV blogger Stephen Carbone shared photos of Turner and Nist touring the resort, confirming the location for their live, televised ceremony.

La Quinta Resort & Club, nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, offers a luxury experience for any traveler. Spread across 45 acres, the resort features numerous climate-controlled pools, three exquisite restaurants, a world-class spa, and an array of outdoor activities. With 21 tennis courts and eight pickleball courts, the resort perfectly suited Turner’s love for pickleball, a sport he played with Nist and other contestants on the show.

Travel expert Adam Duckworth, the president and founder of Travelmation, highlighted why La Quinta Resort & Club is an ideal destination for a high-profile wedding. The resort offers grand villas and suites with private pools and hot tubs, ensuring privacy for the couple and their guests. Duckworth also emphasized the resort’s stunning surroundings, which include golf courses, horseback riding trails, hiking spots, and the famous Palm Springs aerial tramway.

Throughout its history, La Quinta Resort has attracted Hollywood stars, including Ginger Rogers, Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, Joan Crawford, and Bette Davis. The impeccable grounds, spa facilities, golf course, and exclusivity of the resort have made it a preferred getaway for celebrities and presidents over the years.

With its rich history, breathtaking views, and luxurious amenities, La Quinta Resort is the perfect backdrop for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s golden wedding celebration. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, the couple is sure to create lasting memories at this iconic location.