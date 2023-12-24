Newly Engaged Golden Bachelor Couple Embrace the Holiday Season with Blended Family

Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and his fiancé, Theresa Nist, are gearing up for a joyous holiday season with their blended family. Celebrations were in order as Gerry, 72, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 9, to share a photo of the couple surrounded their children. In the snapshot, Theresa, 70, posed alongside her daughter, Jen Woolston, and daughter-in-law, Amanda Nist, while Gerry’s daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Turner, completed the heartwarming family portrait. With the younger generation donning festive red sweatshirts that read “A Very Gerry Christmas,” the post reflected the couple’s excitement for the upcoming festivities.

This happy moment comes after Gerry and Theresa made headlines becoming the first Golden Bachelor couple to get engaged during season 1’s finale. The couple also revealed their plans for a televised Golden Wedding ceremony, which will be aired on ABC on January 4th. Their decision to tie the knot quickly is influenced their age, as Gerry shared on a podcast, saying, “When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.” Understanding the value of time, the couple did not want to delay something they genuinely felt was right.

As for their future plans, Gerry and Theresa intend to begin their life together near Charleston, South Carolina, as it allows them to remain close to their respective families. Theresa emphasized that she was not willing to move to Indiana, where Gerry previously resided, due to her close connections in South Carolina. Despite a recent report about Gerry’s past relationships and allegations of fat-shaming, the couple remains focused on their love and the positive things in their lives. Gerry, when asked about the report, expressed his contentment and desire to look forward, stating, “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I’m happy to look forward.”

With a festive and loving family in tow, Gerry and Theresa are ready to embark on their next chapter together and make their Golden Wedding a truly special event.