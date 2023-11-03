New Episode of The Golden Bachelor Leaves Fans On Edge

In a dramatic turn of events on the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor, leading man Gerry Turner found himself torn between three women during the hometown dates. As the rose ceremony approached, emotions ran high and Gerry was left in a state of confusion and uncertainty.

First stop on the hometown tour was Shrewsbury, New Jersey, where Gerry met Theresa’s family and got to know her grandsons. The couple shared a special moment on a ferris wheel in Seaside Heights, with Theresa professing her love for Gerry. He reciprocated the feelings, confessing that Theresa could be the one to complete him.

Next, Gerry traveled to Benton City, Washington, to spend time with Faith and her loved ones. They went horseback riding and shared an intimate “I love you” moment. This left Gerry conflicted, as he struggled to reconcile his feelings for both Faith and Theresa.

The final hometown visit took place in Minneapolis, where Gerry met Leslie’s children and won over her skeptical older brother. After declaring his love for Leslie, Gerry found himself in a state of confusion and fear.

At the rose ceremony, Leslie received the first rose, but when it came time for Gerry to make his final decision, he couldn’t bring himself to choose between Theresa and Faith. Overwhelmed his emotions, Gerry left the room abruptly, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans took to social media to express their shock and anticipation for the next episode, craving resolution to the cliffhanger ending. Many were left wondering who Gerry would ultimately choose and how the rejected woman would react.

The upcoming episode promises an emotional conclusion to the rose ceremony and a women tell-all special, where Gerry will have a chance to address the woman he rejected earlier in the night. Viewers can expect intense conversations and heartfelt confessions as the season progresses.

Tune in to The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC to find out who Gerry will choose and how this captivating journey of love will unfold.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the leading man on The Golden Bachelor?

A: The leading man on The Golden Bachelor is Gerry Turner.

Q: How many women are left on the show after the hometown visits?

A: After the hometown visits, three women remain on the show.

Q: When does The Golden Bachelor air?

A: The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.