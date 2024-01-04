Chinese Boy Amuses Social Media Gifting Gold Bars to Classmate

Summary: A little boy in Guang’an, China surprised his nursery school classmate with an “engagement” gift of two gold bars worth US$15,000. The girl’s parents were shocked and promptly asked her to return the gift to the boy’s family. Similar anecdotes of innocent gestures children have been shared on social media.

In a heartwarming yet bewildering incident, a little boy from Sichuan province in China decided to make a grand gesture of love and commitment. The boy gifted two gold bars, weighing 100 grams each, to his nursery school classmate, causing amusement and astonishment on mainland social media.

The girl, excitedly showing her gold bars to her parents, received the precious gift with surprise and delight. An online video captured the moment when the girl held the open red box, containing the valuable treasure. When her mother asked what they were, the girl innocently replied that she did not know.

Deeply concerned, the girl’s parent instructed her to return the gold bars to her classmate the following day and contact the boy’s family. The boy’s parents explained that they had intended the gold bars for their son’s future wife but did not expect him to secretly take them out and give them to their daughter. The whole situation left both families bemused and amused.

This incident has sparked conversations and sharing of similar stories on mainland social media. People marvel at the boy’s audacity in casually gifting 200 grams of gold. Some even compare it to a dowry worth 100,000 yuan. Parents have also shared their own experiences of innocent gestures children, where they promptly returned gifts given their children’s classmates.

These innocent gestures children, who may unknowingly take items from home to give as presents to their classmates, often make headlines in China. In May, another heartwarming incident occurred when a kindergarten boy gave a girl a Bulgari ring valued at 19,000 yuan as a “wedding gift.” When the recipient’s parents returned the ring, the boy sweetly offered her another handmade ring as a token of his affection.

While these incidents amuse and entertain, they also serve as a reminder for parents to be vigilant to ensure the safety and appropriate exchange of gifts between children.