Senator Menendez’s Home Searched: Gold bars connected to co-defendant found

In a recent investigation, it has been revealed that FBI agents searching the home of Senator Bob Menendez found four gold bars that are linked to a New Jersey businessman, who is one of Menendez’s co-defendants in a bribery case. The gold bars, which were included as evidence in the bribery indictment against Menendez, have now been found to match the serial numbers of four gold bars that were reported stolen businessman Fred Daibes in 2013.

According to NBC New York, all the gold bars, along with $500,000, were eventually recovered and returned to Daibes after he reported an armed robbery ten years ago. At that time, four individuals were arrested in connection with the robbery. Police and prosecutor records from New Jersey’s Bergen County support this claim.

This latest development adds to the ongoing scandals that Menendez has been involved in. In October, Menendez, along with his wife and businessman Wael Hana, were indicted for conspiring to act as a foreign agent to benefit Egypt. Menendez pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prior to this, Menendez and his wife, along with Daibes and businessman Jose Uribe, faced charges related to a bribery scheme.

Daibes, a millionaire developer, reported in November 2013 that he had been held at gunpoint in his penthouse and that his cash, gold, and jewelry had been stolen. The four suspects involved in the robbery were caught, pleaded guilty, and Daibes signed documents certifying the stolen items as his own.

Now, a decade later, four of the gold bars with matching serial numbers have been discovered in Menendez’s home. This raises questions about the connection between Menendez and Daibes, as well as the circumstances surrounding the stolen gold bars.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing, and Menendez’s co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty. Menendez, who stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, continues to deny any wrongdoing. As more information is uncovered, the true extent of Senator Menendez’s involvement in these scandals will be revealed.