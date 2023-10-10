Goibibo Appoints Kareena Kapoor Khan as Brand Ambassador

Goibibo, an online travel booking platform, has recently announced that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign, titled ‘Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks Bebo,’ and the introduction of a new social media identity that incorporates elements from Kareena’s most memorable roles.

As part of the campaign, Goibibo has released a brand film with Kareena Kapoor Khan giving voice to the energy of every Indian traveler, using her famous character ‘Poo’ from the film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” as the spokesperson. The film aims to capture the spirit of Indian travelers and the evolving expectations of the industry.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Goibibo, explains that the brand chose Kareena Kapoor Khan because she embodies the main character energy that people feel when they are on holiday. By integrating this facet of personality into the brand and its ambassador, Goibibo hopes to resonate with their audience and meet their expectations as a travel operator.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her excitement about being associated with Goibibo and the opportunity to revive her iconic character, Poo, in a new and fun campaign. She believes that every Indian traveler has a bit of Poo in them and wants to have the best holiday experience. She encourages people to book their trips through Goibibo, as Poo has already given her seal of approval.

The brand film has been conceptualized Talented and executed Dharma 2.0. Priyanka Borah, founding partner of Talented, mentions that the campaign was inspired the desire of Indian consumers to be treated like main characters from movies while on vacation. The strategic use of the iconic Poo character in a new context makes it memorable.

Punit Malhotra, founder of Dharma 2.0, highlights the stickiness of the names ‘goibibo’ and ‘bebo’ in the minds of the audiences. He considers it an honor to revive the quintessential sassiness of Poo and use it to connect with the masses in a different way.

Overall, Goibibo’s appointment of Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador and the launch of their new campaign aim to tap into the aspirations and expectations of Indian travelers. By leveraging the popularity of Kareena’s character Poo and integrating it into their brand messaging, Goibibo seeks to create a unique and memorable experience for its audience.

