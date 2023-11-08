Samsung and Qualcomm Raise Concerns Over India’s Plan for Live TV on Smartphones

Samsung and Qualcomm, two prominent smartphone manufacturers, are voicing objections to the Indian government’s proposal to enable live TV broadcasts on smartphones. The policy aims to equip smartphones with the necessary hardware to receive live TV signals without relying on cellular networks. However, both companies argue that implementing this would require costly modifications to the devices, adding approximately $30 or about Rs 2500 to each device.

The technology in question is ATSC 3.0, a popular standard in North America known for its precise geo-locating of TV signals and high picture quality. While ATSC 3.0 has its merits, Samsung and Qualcomm assert that their current smartphone models in India are not compatible with this technology. Incorporating the required components would drive up manufacturing costs and potentially disrupt their existing plans.

To express their concerns, Samsung and Qualcomm, along with telecom equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia, issued a joint letter to India’s communication ministry. They highlighted worries about the adverse impact on battery performance and cellular reception that may accompany the addition of direct-to-mobile broadcasting. The letter firmly advised against moving forward with the adoption of ATSC 3.0.

It should be noted that the proposal is still being deliberated and remains subject to potential changes. There is currently no fixed timeline for implementation. Companies and the Indian government have refrained from providing official comments regarding the matter.

This resistance to the policy aligns with a pattern of challenges faced smartphone firms operating in India. In recent months, these companies have opposed various initiatives, including making phones compatible with a domestic navigation system and mandating security testing for handsets.

The Indian government views the inclusion of live TV broadcast features on smartphones as a strategy to relieve telecom network congestion resulting from increased video consumption. However, the industry executives point out that the adoption of digital broadcast TV channels on smartphones has been limited in countries like South Korea and the United States due to a lack of devices supporting the technology.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Xiaomi, privately voiced its opposition to the policy in a letter dated October 16. Notably, no major global handset maker currently supports ATSC 3.0. The ICEA expressed concerns that the inclusion of unproven and globally unaccepted technology could impede the progress of domestic manufacturing in India.

While the Indian government continues to deliberate, it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved and whether the proposal will undergo significant changes.

