Indian Government Plans to Implement Law Requiring WhatsApp to Share User Data to Combat Deepfakes

The Government of India is considering the implementation of a new law that would require messaging platform WhatsApp to share user data for accounts suspected of creating and spreading deepfakes. The objective behind this law is to combat the proliferation of deepfake content, particularly in the lead-up to important events such as elections.

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging applications in India, has expressed concern about the privacy implications of such a law. The company, now under the Meta umbrella, states that it is committed to safeguarding the privacy of its users and believes that sharing user data would compromise that commitment.

The Indian government’s interest in the origins of messages stems from the prevalence of deepfake videos featuring politicians on the platform. These manipulated videos pose a threat to the electoral integrity of India. To address this issue, the government may issue orders that mandate WhatsApp to disclose the identities of individuals responsible for the initial dissemination of such videos, in accordance with the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021.

The government emphasizes that its intention to seek information about the senders of original messages is not limited to any particular political affiliation. The problematic videos in question depict deepfakes of politicians from various political parties.

In response to concerns about user privacy, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that would allow users to conceal their IP addresses during calls. This measure aims to protect users from malicious threat actors. Currently, the feature is available to a select group of users in the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS versions, with potential plans to extend its availability to all users in the future.

It remains to be seen how the implementation of this law and the potential disclosure of user data will impact WhatsApp’s operations and everyday users.

Sources:

– The Indian Express