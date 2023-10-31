Unleashing the Majesty of Godzilla: Celebrating Godzilla Day in Style

On November 3, 1954, the world was introduced to a monster of epic proportions. This date marks the anniversary of the release of the iconic movie, Godzilla. As Halloween fades away, we have another major holiday to look forward to: Godzilla Day. Toho International, the production company behind Godzilla, has planned a series of exciting festivities to commemorate this monumental occasion. And the best part? You can enjoy these celebrations from the comfort of your own home.

Instead of just watching a single Godzilla film, Toho International has something much grander in store. The “Godzilla Day Stream-Along” on Pluto TV is a movie marathon like no other. It offers a selection of fan-favorite Godzilla movies that span an impressive 69 years. Tune in to Pluto TV’s Godzilla channel and immerse yourself in the epic battles and awe-inspiring destruction brought to life the legendary monster.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. On November 3, at 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET, head to the Mondo News Instagram for a thrilling stream-along event. Hosted Mondo senior creative directors and Godzilla superfans, Hector Arce and Peter Santa-Maria, this stream-along will provide commentary and insights during the screening of the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. It’s the perfect opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and cultural impact of Godzilla.

Additionally, other channels are joining the celebration. Shout TV will be streaming an “encore presentation” of the 2022 special Masters of Monsters, hosted horror icon John Carpenter. This special presentation features a quartet of Ishirō Honda-directed classics: Gojira, Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas. TokuSHOUTsu, the channel adjacent to Shout TV, will also be airing Godzilla-themed programming throughout the week.

While we revel in the festivities, let’s not forget about the upcoming Godzilla film. Godzilla Minus One, the next installment in the franchise, is set to release in Japan on Godzilla Day. Although U.S. screens will have to wait until December 1, there’s good news for fans. Tickets for U.S. screenings will be available for purchase on November 3, so mark your calendars and be ready to witness the incredible might and ferocity of Godzilla on the big screen.

In conclusion, Godzilla Day is a momentous occasion that allows us to bask in the glory of one of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history. With a variety of screenings and event streams, there’s something for every fan to enjoy. So, gather your snacks, prepare to be awe-struck, and let Godzilla reign supreme as we celebrate the king of the kaijus.