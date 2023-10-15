The Rise and Fall of the Godfather of Oldham: A Tale of Drugs, Crime, and Elusive Justice

In a sweatshop located in remote north-west Pakistan, a shocking discovery was made. Rows of men were captured on a mobile phone camera, toiling away on sewing machines to make dresses. But this was not an ordinary fashion business; it was a front for a notorious drug operation. The men in the sweatshop were stitching thousands of pounds worth of heroin, sourced from Afghanistan’s poppy fields, into the linings of saris. These drug-infused saris would then be smuggled into the UK and processed in a terraced house in Werneth, Oldham. The mastermind behind this operation was Fazal Hussain, also known as the ‘Godfather of Oldham.’

The operation seemed foolproof to Hussain and his gang, who believed themselves to be untouchable. However, unbeknownst to them, the police had caught wind of their activities. In a carefully orchestrated operation named Operation Baton, detectives tracked the movements of the gang members for 21 months. Their breakthrough came in March 2006, when two men were arrested at Knutsford service station, carrying £200,000 worth of heroin from Oldham. This led the detectives to the Werneth processing plant, where they discovered eight kilos of heroin sewn into the lining of the dresses.

Hussain and four other gang members were subsequently jailed in 2007. However, just three years later, Hussain was back on the streets and continued his criminal activities. This time, he utilized a new method replacing saris with taxis. Teaming up with his son, Faisal Hussain, they purchased large quantities of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin from the south of England. They used taxi drivers as couriers, disguising the drug deals as legitimate passenger journeys. These operations allowed them to distribute hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs under the cover of the taxi scam.

Once again, the police caught wind of their activities and mounted an eight-month surveillance operation. In May 2011, both Fazal Hussain Sr. and Faisal Hussain were convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Despite their incarceration, the Hussain family did not stop their criminal endeavors. Using the secretive EncroChat network, they established a massive drugs ring, flooding their hometown and other cities with cocaine and heroin. However, their wrongdoings were eventually exposed when law enforcement agencies hacked into the EncroChat network.

In June 2022, Faisal Hussain Jr. was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in the drug plot. His father, Fazal Hussain Sr., managed to escape before the authorities could apprehend him. He remains at large to this day, evading justice.

The story of the Godfather of Oldham and his criminal empire serves as a stark reminder of the persistence and resilience of drug cartels. It also highlights the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle these operations and bring criminals to justice.

Sources:

– Manchester Evening News