Three Arrested for Kidnapping Teenage Girl in Goa

Three individuals have been arrested in North Goa for the alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl whom they befriended on social media. The arrested suspects are Aaron Percy Moniz, Ayush Mandrekar, and Narendra Singh. The victim was rescued from Assnora village in North Goa after Singh convinced her to accompany him to his place.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Mapusa police. A case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Goa Children’s Act. The police formed two teams to search for the girl, and analyzing CCTV footage from the area, they were able to identify the suspects.

The girl was successfully rescued from Moniz’s residence in Assnora village. Following the arrest, the accused were presented before a court and subsequently remanded to police custody for three days.

It is important to note that this article is based on an auto-generated report from PTI news service, and ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

Definitions:

– Kidnapping: The act of unlawfully seizing and carrying away a person against their will.

– Social media: Online platforms that enable users to create and share content, interact with others, and participate in virtual communities.

Sources:

– PTI News Service