Three Arrested for Kidnapping Teenage Girl in North Goa

Three individuals have been apprehended the North Goa police for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl whom they befriended on social media. Aaron Percy Moniz, Ayush Mandrekar, and Narendra Singh were arrested on Thursday, and the girl was successfully rescued from Assnora village in North Goa.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, the victim had been lured Singh, who had befriended her on social media. Singh convinced the girl to come with him to his place, after which her concerned parents filed a complaint with the Mapusa police.

A case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Goa Children’s Act. To locate the girl, two teams were formed and the accused were identified through CCTV footage from the area.

The girl was ultimately rescued from the residence of Aaron Percy Moniz in Assnora village. The accused individuals were brought before a court, which remanded them to police custody for three days.

This incident highlights the alarming risks associated with online acquaintances and serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities on social media platforms. It is essential to educate young individuals about the potential dangers they may encounter when interacting with strangers online.

Kidnapping cases involving social media contacts have become increasingly common in recent years. Such incidents emphasize the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with children and teaching them about online safety. Parents should encourage their children to immediately report any suspicious or uncomfortable encounters to authorities.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and further details are expected to be revealed in due course.

Sources:

– Panaji, Oct 13 (PTI)