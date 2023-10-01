Goa Police Investigates Social Media Post Insulting Muslim Community

The Goa Police have taken action after receiving complaints about a social media post that allegedly insulted the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. In response to the gathering of members of the Muslim community outside the Margao Police Station, the police have constituted a cyber team to investigate the source of the post.

An FIR has been registered, and the police have assured the protesters that action will be taken once a complaint is received. The South Goa superintendent of police, Abhishek Dhania, stated, “A cyber team has been constituted to thoroughly investigate a case registered against an unknown person regarding a defamatory post on Instagram hurting religious sentiments.”

The protest was sparked derogatory comments made against Prophet Muhammad, which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. The protesters are demanding the immediate arrest of the person responsible for the post. They emphasize that they have never made any abusive comments against the Hindus and their gods.

It is commendable that the Goa Police have taken this matter seriously and are actively investigating the source of the post. It is important to ensure that social media platforms are not used to promote hatred and incite religious tensions. Such incidents can disrupt communal harmony and lead to unnecessary conflicts. By holding individuals accountable for their online actions, the police are sending a strong message that hate speech will not be tolerated.

It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to take swift action against any form of hate speech or religious insults, as they have the potential to escalate and create further unrest. By upholding the principles of freedom of expression with responsibility, we can foster a society that respects diverse beliefs and promotes tolerance.

